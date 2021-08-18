हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on September 9

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. 

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma&#039;s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on September 9
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 - a fictional drama paying tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the terror attacks is produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that their upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on September 9, 2021. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26, 2008. 

Featuring some of the most talented artists, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch on Amazon Prime Video.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. 

The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mumbai Diaries 26/11Mohit RainaKonkona Sen SharmaMumbai terror attack26/11 attack26/11 Mumbai attacks
Next
Story

Kaali Peeli Tales trailer: Promising stories on modern love starring Gauahar Khan, Soni Razdan - Watch

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra's joins in after Deepika Padukone's resign!