Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on September 9

New Delhi: Director Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 - a fictional drama paying tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the terror attacks is produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that their upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on September 9, 2021. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26, 2008.

Featuring some of the most talented artists, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch on Amazon Prime Video.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city.

The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.