Mona Singh Wins Best Supporting Actress Made In Heaven 2

New Delhi: Talented actress Mona Singh shone brighter than ever as she clinched the coveted title of 'Best Supporting Actress' for her impeccable portrayal of 'Bulbul Johri' in hit series 'Made In Heaven' Season 2.

Mona Singh's depiction of the character Bulbul Johri left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. Her brilliant performance brought to life a character who was not just a supporting role, but a driving force in the series. Bulbul was a woman of substance, resilient, strong, and unapologetically bold.

Mona's portrayal of Bulbul made her a symbol of power and resilience on the screen, and fans from all walks of life couldn't help but fall in love with her character. It's no surprise that Mona Singh was honored with the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her outstanding work in 'Made In Heaven 2'.

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in 'Kaala Pani' and 'Kaafas'. She will next be seen in 'Paan Parda Zarda'.