trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682131
NewsWeb Series
MONA SINGH

Mona Singh Wins Best Supporting Actress Made In Heaven 2

Mona Singh's depiction of the character Bulbul Johri left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. 

Last Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mona Singh Wins Best Supporting Actress Made In Heaven 2 Photo: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actress Mona Singh shone brighter than ever as she clinched the coveted title of 'Best Supporting Actress' for her impeccable portrayal of 'Bulbul Johri' in hit series 'Made In Heaven' Season 2.

Mona Singh's depiction of the character Bulbul Johri left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. Her brilliant performance brought to life a character who was not just a supporting role, but a driving force in the series. Bulbul was a woman of substance, resilient, strong, and unapologetically bold.

Mona's portrayal of Bulbul made her a symbol of power and resilience on the screen, and fans from all walks of life couldn't help but fall in love with her character. It's no surprise that Mona Singh was honored with the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her outstanding work in 'Made In Heaven 2'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in 'Kaala Pani' and 'Kaafas'. She will next be seen in 'Paan Parda Zarda'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?