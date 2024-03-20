'New Girl' To 'Modern Family': Watch These Feel-Good Shows This International Day of Happiness

New Delhi: After a long day at work, we all look for an outlet that lets us forget the day’s weary and bring a smile to our faces. This International Day of Happiness, let myriad comedies deliver unlimited entertainment to you as you de-stress. Be it the chaos of a girl in a big city, or the adventures of an immigrant family finding their way or the hilarious journey of an elementary school, Disney+ Hotstar brings you the ultimate comedy entertainment. Here’s a look at some of the top comedy series currently streaming on the platform that are guaranteed to make you go ROFL.

New Girl

The lives of three friends take a different course when a new girl arrives to be their ‘adorkable’ roommate.

Modern Family

Jay has grown children, grandchildren and a gorgeous young wife with a preteen son of her own. Together, they must bridge generational and cultural gaps.

Fresh off The Boat

During the 1990s, an immigrant Taiwanese family attempts to adjust to the socio-cultural and socio-economic reality of living in the US.

Abbott Elementary

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

Malcolm In The Middle

An inventive half-hour comedy about a middle-class family seen through the eyes of Malcolm, a regular kid with a genius IQ.

Hannah Montana

Miley Stewart lives a double life as a famous pop singer named Hannah Montana and constantly tries to conceal her true identity from the public.

How I Met Your Mother

Ted Mosby, an architect, recounts to his children the events that led him to meet their mother.

Flex X Cop

A fun-loving rich boy joins a violent crime investigation team where he mobilises his personal resources to catch criminals who are beyond the reach of the police.

Aoashi

Ashito Aoi, a student, and Tatsuya Fukuda, an important coach, change the game of Japanese soccer.

Happy International Day of Happiness!