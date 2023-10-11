MUMBAI: Prime Video on Wednesday (Oct 11) announced the exclusive global premiere of the latest season of the highly-anticipated romantic drama Permanent Roommates. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, Season 3 of 'Permanent Roommates' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories from October 18, 2023. Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the romantic-drama will bring back internet's favourite couple back in the series.

"We are excited to bring back the much-loved relationship drama to our viewers. It manifests our commitment to serving audiences worldwide with content that is not only entertaining but also highly relatable. The characters Mikesh and Tanya and their bittersweet companionship while working through their personal ambitions, and how it has a bearing on their relationship has resonated well with the audience. The latest season is poised to bring back that quintessential world of Permanent Roommates and also elevate the show’s fandom further," said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India.

"Our collaboration with TVF has been truly incredible. We are thrilled to have joined forces once again and exclusively premiere the latest season on Prime Video starting 18 October," the statement added.

"We are thrilled to announce the latest season of Permanent Roommates. As creators, this series has always held a special place in our hearts. Being our passion project, it heralded a web revolution of sorts back in 2014. We couldn't be happier to share this next chapter with you after the incredible love and support we have received for Mikesh and Tanya. As we introduce this series to our viewers we are not only bringing back the series but also rekindling the special connection we have with them. The exclusive launch of the latest season on Prime Video is a proud moment to celebrate as it will reach a wider audience across 240+ countries and territories," said Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals and director of the show.