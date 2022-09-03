New Delhi: 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 2 recently released on Netflix and fans cannot get over it. In the new season, many ups and downs have been shown in the personal lives of public faces.

The show did a cross-over no one saw coming. They got Sima Taparia from 'Indian Matchmaking' to find a perfect match for recently divorced Seema Sajdeh. Seema, who recently got separated from Sohail Khan, left Sima Taparia eyes-wide. When asked about her preference, she said that probably she likes women, before adding that she was just joking and this left the matchmaker speechless.

In one of the episodes, Sima Taparia appeared and asked Seema Sajdeh why she divorced her husband Sohail Khan. To this, Seema replied that their views did not match. Taparia asked why they realised this after 22 years and insisted that people should not give up on relationships.

Sajdeh then added, "I was following your formula because we were both trying. It’s not like we didn’t try together. And, when you have children, it’s a different situation," before adding, 'Maybe I prefer women.' The matchmaker was left speechless and Seema had to clarify that it was just a joke.

Later, when Maheep asked if a bride could be found for Seema, Taparia dismissed it by saying, "I don’t do it. In India, it’s not open yet, so I am not doing that."

"She was horrified. I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that," Seema laughed while discussing it.

'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' features Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, Samir Soni's wife and actress Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in lead roles.