Suzhal - The Vortex: Top 5 reasons why it's a must-watch weekend entertainer!

New Delhi: OTT giant Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the enticing trailer of their new original series - Suzhal - The Vortex. With excitement at its peak, the numbers are testament to the anticipation levels as the trailer garnered a resounding 50 million views along with it receiving raving reviews from the film fraternity and audiences across India. So, as we wait for this gripping investigative drama to premiere on June 17, here are 5 reasons why this should be on your watchlist.

Suzhal - The Vortex available in many languages

Suzhal - The Vortex is not just going to be available in Tamil but in more than 30 Indian and foreign languages. The series is dubbed in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English along with foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic and Turkish, amongst others. The series will also be available with subtitles in additional foreign languages.

Realistic Storytelling

The show is created by Pushkar and Gayatri, who have been the power couple when it comes to creating some amazing content. The duo is known to create magic on the screen through their powerful and realistic storytelling.



Starry cast in Suzhal - The Vortex

The series stars an ensemble cast like Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles.

Fab background score

Any good story with a talented star cast and story needs strong background music which gives the right feels. Suzhal: The Roar, the title track, composed by music director Sam C.S, has hit all the right notes with it sending chills down one’s spine in the trailer.

Gripping storyline of Suzhal - The Vortex

There are some stories which make a mark and with the trailer, this one has definitely made an impact. The trailer itself was so gripping with so many elements that it made the audience curious about what's going to happen next and what the story is about.



Launching on June 17, 2022, Suzhal: The Vortex will premiere in over 30 languages in 240 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.