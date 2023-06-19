topStoriesenglish2623851
Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer 'Jee Karda' Receives Immense Love From Fans, Check Out Reactions

The audience are appreciating the content of this romantic drama. The series has become the talk of the town with its content grabbing the attention of the masses. 

New Delhi: Prime Video's Amazon original Series Jee Karda was released on 15th June and has started to set its charm in the heart of the audience. Bringing a story that revolves around seven childhood friends who discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined while growing up, the 8 episodic series is now creating its mark around the corners. Having earned a rating of 8.3/10, the series has triumphed ahead of all. 

Amazon original series Jee Karda is becoming a fan's favorite with the passing days. The audience are appreciating the content of this romantic drama. The series has become the talk of the town with its content grabbing the attention of the masses. Moreover, having received a rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb is a standing proof of Jee Karda's popularity among the masses while we reckoned it as just the beginning. 

While praising Jee Karda, the fans took social media by storm. Here's what the fans wrote - 

 

 

Directed by Arunima Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the series is co-written by Arunima Sharma, Hussain Dalal, and Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles. Prime members across 240+ countries and territories can stream the series now available only on Prime Video.

