UninstallHotstar: Netizens slam streaming platform's new show The Empire for glorifying Mughals

New Delhi: The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar is in big trouble among netizens after the release of its brand new series 'The Empire'. Many viewers have protested against the glorification of Mughals in the show and called for other 'nationalists' to boycott the show and uninstall the Hotstar app. The hashtag #UninstallHotstar is currently ranking as one of the top 10 trends in India on Twitter.

For the unversed, the series is based on the Mughal Empire beginning from Babur.

Netizens believe that the show is glorifying Babur, a ruler they believe to be a barbarian scourge. Many are of the opinion that he founded the Mughal Empire that 'plundered, harassed, & massacred thousands of inhabitants of the lands they conquered in India.

Check out tweets by netizens on The Empire:

Glorifying Zaheer-ud-din-MD(aka Babur) is disgraceful. Babur was a barbarian scourge from Fergana(Cent Asia) who invaded India in 1526 after establishing his base in Kabul. Founded the Mughal empire that plundered, harassed, & massacred thousands of inhabitants #UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/ShYtjYltoM — (@aka_dpu) August 27, 2021

Uninstall , report , and 1 star as well , so next onwards they won't dare to get aired such kind of propoganda contents #UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/en6j1tJQl9 — srikanta kumar (@srikanta_93) August 27, 2021

The Mughal Empire has already been exalted ... and the Mughal kings have also been exalted in education ... but now the government should change this and show the sacrifice and bravery of the Hindu kings. #UninstallHotstarpic.twitter.com/qrTO3rE6PX — Gautam #IND (@SpeaksGautam) August 27, 2021

#UninstallHotstar

It's my request not only just uninstall also go and give 1star rating on playstore and app store Shame on hotstar pic.twitter.com/408lG6SH5t — Harsh (@Harygarg438) August 27, 2021

IF YOU'RE PRO NATIONALIST THEN RETWEET MAXIMUM AND SUPPORT THIS TREND#UninstallHotstar RT MUST pic.twitter.com/ADLh6NVIS9 — Aniket Masankar (@AniketMasankar) August 27, 2021

I don't want to glorify a barbaric person. Har Har Mahadev#UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/yDFxFb9O12 — Divyank Joshi (@divyankjoshi) August 27, 2021

The show is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. It is based on the novel written by Alex Rutherford titled Empire of the Moghul.

The show stars Kunal Kapoor as Babur, Dino Morea as Muhammad Shaybani, Shabana Azmi as Aisan Daulat Begum.

After the series was released on August 27, a grievance complaint was filed against it. However, the claims in the complaint were rejected by the grievance officer.