Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman Lauds Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Jubilee,' Calls It 'Amazing'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane to the golden era of Hindi cinema in a candid interview with comedian Zakir Khan. On his show, Kyun Ki Kyun Nahin the duo discussed the world of cinema at large, including the classic film Mughal-e-Azam, the superstardom experienced in the 1950s, and Prime Video’s recently released series Jubilee, an ode to the glorious world of cinema by Vikaramaditya Motwane. While the series has been receiving rave reviews from critics, audience and the b-towners, Jubilee has found another fan in Zeenat Aman.

During the interview, the actress admitted that she “binge-watched Jubilee, and it was amazing”, and was thrilled by the stunning worldbuilding. She is also seen gushing over the spot-on similarities of the industry that have been showcased in the series. The actress said, “There are so many similarities that I could spot (in the show) that used to happen back then. One such example is the moving background against a still subject. You’re sitting in a car in front of the screen and the background moves behind you! Now all of that is replaced by VFX.”

Talking further about Jubilee, the actress praised the exceptionally talented cast. The realistic portrayals took her back in time to her own days of working as an actress, where she could relate to Niloufer and Sumitra Devi’s struggles, and also vouch for the crazy stardom with thousands of fans collecting to have a glimpse of the superstars, back in the days. The candid chat also included yesteryear gossip, onset experiences, and inside stories of Zeenat Aman’s initiation to Hindi cinema.

The ten-episode drama has received rave reviews from critics and viewers, who are loving the show’s characters, easter eggs, 1950s references and the seldom-seen-before insider view into the budding showbiz of Hindi cinema. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series is led by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.