NEW DELHI: Vijay Varma has been on a roll going from one shoot to another nonstop. The actor who just wrapped the shoot of 'Devotion of Suspect X' directed by Sujoy Ghosh yesterday, has now begun with the shoot of Mirzapur season 3.

Taking to his social media, he teased his fans between Bade Tyagi and Chhote Tyagi, with a theme song of the series in the background.

In the video from the sets, one can see him getting out of his car and the camera focuses o the label on the vanit van which reads 'Bharat/Shatrughan Tyagi' as he leaves fans curious about whether Bade Tyagi or Chote Tyagi will return in the biggest fan-favorite shows of India.

The actor who previously wrapped 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt in this year has also wrapped 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan yesterday and has now started with Mirzapur season 3. He also has 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled project in his promising and big-ticket kitty.