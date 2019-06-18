close

US

Arizona wildfire spreads to over 37,000 acres

A crew of 747 fire-fighters are fighting the human-caused blaze ignited on June 8, said the authorities, adding that poor weather condition and tall grass have made it difficult to fully contain the fire.

Washington: A massive wildfire in the US state of Arizona has spread to 37,765 acres in 10 days with only 6 per cent containment so far, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the 'Woodbury Fire', is still burning in the Tonto National Forest, 90 km northeast of Phoenix, Xinhua news agency reported.

A crew of 747 fire-fighters are fighting the human-caused blaze ignited on June 8, said the authorities, adding that poor weather condition and tall grass have made it difficult to fully contain the fire.

Even though smoke plumes could be seen kilometres away but nearby communities still weren't in danger, a fire official added.
 

