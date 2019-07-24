Parineeti Chopra to use fashion to address issues

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra has close to 50 million people following her digitally. She is now set to use her digital clout and stature as a fashion icon to raise awareness on social issues.

On Tuesday, Parineeti shared a photo in which she is seen sporting a denim outfit with a blue T-shirt that has a heart shape print in the front in rainbow colours. It says, "Love is Love".

"Because...love is love #pride," Parineeti captioned the snapshot.

According to a source, it was the beginning of her social media campaign that will see her continue to raise her voice on important issues that are close to her heart.

"Fashion has, is and will always make bold statements on issues affecting society. I have always strongly felt about equality and have always spoken against stereotypes. Today, I was celebrating India's massive decision to decriminalise section 377," Parineeti said.

"I will continue raising my voice on important societal issues through fashion because I feel, as celebrities, we need to bring attention to important things that are happening in and around us," she added.