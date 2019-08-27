Fire breaks out in Delhi's Vikas Bhawan

A fire broke out inside New Delhi's Vikas Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon with six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

This is the second time in 2019 that a fire has erupted in the building which is near ITO in central Delhi. A fire had broken out in March and subsequent investigations had revealed that it was due to a technical fault in an airconditioning unit.

Attempts once again are being made to contain Tuesday's fire and the cause is not yet known. There have also been no reports yet on casualties or injuries.

(This is a breaking news report and more details will be added as and when available)