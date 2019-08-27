close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi fire

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Vikas Bhawan

This is the second time in 2019 that a fire has erupted in the building which is near ITO in central Delhi.

Fire breaks out in Delhi&#039;s Vikas Bhawan
File photo of Delhi fire department emergency vehicles.

A fire broke out inside New Delhi's Vikas Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon with six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

This is the second time in 2019 that a fire has erupted in the building which is near ITO in central Delhi. A fire had broken out in March and subsequent investigations had revealed that it was due to a technical fault in an airconditioning unit.

Attempts once again are being made to contain Tuesday's fire and the cause is not yet known. There have also been no reports yet on casualties or injuries.

(This is a breaking news report and more details will be added as and when available)

Tags:
Delhi fireFire
Next
Story

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to talk to Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis over Tillari dam water release

Must Watch

PT9M12S

Prime Minister Modi meets PV Sindhu, calls her 'India's pride'