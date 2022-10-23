Diwali 2022: Quick recipes to delight your taste buds this festival

Happy Diwali Recipes 2022: Since the festival of lights Diwali is being celebrated all across the nation, why not make the recipes at home which are not only easy to make but equally delicious as well. Well, if you do not have any idea of what to cook and relish with your loved ones, fret not as we have got you covered. Here are two non-traditional food recipes that you can make at home for Diwali binge-eating:

Litchi Ki Tehri

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk 2 lts

Basmati rice 150 gms

Sugar 250 gms

Khoya 50 gms

Canned Litchis 20 nos

(Or Fresh Litchis :30 Nos)

Method:

Grind rice into coarse grains and keep aside

Boil milk in a heavy bottomed pan and reduce to ¾ volume

Add grated khoya and continue boiling

Add the ground rice and cook for a while and when it thickens add the sugar

Cook for 5 minutes and remove from fire. Cool it down

Drain a can of Litchis and chop them up lightly. Add to the milk mixture and mix lightly

Serve chilled

Note: If the litchis are available fresh and are in season. Peel and deseed around 30 nos, Add 40 gms of sugar and cook them lightly, cool them and add to the milk mixture in place of canned litchis.

Phirni Recipe

Ingredients

• 1 cup soaked basmati rice

• 1/2 gm khoya

• 1/4 cup cashews

• 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 1/4 cup raisins

• 1 1/2 liter milk

• 1/4 cup almonds

• 1/4 cup pistachios

• 1 teaspoon green cardamom

METHOD

Step 1

Soak rice. This traditional delicacy needs no introduction. It is a simple yet delectable recipe, which can be prepared with some easily available ingredients in your kitchen. Here’s how you go about preparing this easy Phirni recipe. To begin with soak the rice for two hours. Then, wash the rice and drain the excess water. Then make a rough, grainy paste by running the ingredients in a grinder.

Step 2

Add soaked rice to boiling milk and cook In the meantime, finely chop the almonds, pistachios and cashews and keep aside. Then take a saucepan, add milk and heat it on medium flame. Bring the milk to a boil. Then, add rice and allow it to cook on low flame, till the milk is reduced to half and the rice is completely cooked.

Step 3

Add khoya to the mixture and mix well Grate the khoya and add it to the rice and milk. Once it is completely dissolved, add sugar and cook for another 5-7 minutes. Keep stirring continuously or your phirni will stick to the bottom. Add the finely chopped nuts and the raisins. Reserve a little for garnishing.

Step 4

When the phirni is ready, add cardamom and serve Once the phirni acquires a pinkish hue, add the cardamom powder and remove from fire. Mix well and pour in earthen cups. Garnish with nuts and allow the Phirni to cool before serving.