Diwali 2022 recipes: Make this unique Almond and Sesame Pinni at home on festival!

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of lights - Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24 and preparations are already in full swing. You know it's Deepawali time when your house is filled with sweets, desserts and dry fruit gift packs, right? Well, we thought of sharing a unique recipe of Almond and Sesame Pinni which you can make at home easily. This innovative and tempting recipe has been curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra and is ideal for festivities:

Almond and Sesame Pinni Recipe for Diwali 2022

Serving: 4 serves

Ingredients Quantity

Wheat flour 2 cup

Semolina 2½ tbsp.

Roasted Almond slivers ¼ cup

Roasted White Sesame powder ¼ cup

Pure ghee ¾ cup

Gram flour (besan) 1½ tbsp

Sugar 1 cup

Water ½ cup

Green cardamom powder ½ tsp

Roasted white sesame 1 tbsp

Roasted whole almonds 3 tbsp

Method:

● Heat ghee in a pan, add semolina and wheat flour to it. Roast the mixture till a golden colour is achieved.

● Mix the sugar and water in a pan, and put it over low heat. Cook till single-string sugar syrup is formed.

● Mix the sugar syrup with the wheat flour mixture. Add the green cardamom powder.

● Cook the mixture till it becomes a little dry. Add the roasted almond flakes and ground white sesames to the mixture and mix well.

● Allow the mixture to cool. Divide the mixture into equal parts and shape it into rounds.

● Cut the roasted almond into halves and place it over the pinnis and roll the pinnis gently in roasted white sesame.

NUTRITIONAL VALUE:

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Diwali!