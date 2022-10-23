Diwali recipes 2022: Try millet ke ladoo recipe this Diwali at your home

Festive recipes 2022: Diwali, Diwali and Diwali. Yes, it is that time of the year and people can’t keep calm but are going crazy to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones. The decorated houses, new attires and shopping are the only things that you will witness around you these days. However, no matter if you are a foodie or not but you will agree that no festival or celebrations are completed without relishing yummy recipes together.

Talking about recipes, Diwali majorly calls for recipes that satisfy your sweet tooth. However, sweets if over consumed can be unhealthy for you. Thus, we have brought you a recipe that is delicious enough to fulfill your cravings and is also healthy enough to protect you from health issues.

So, try this Millet Ladoo recipe this Diwali at your home without any stress of unhealthy eating but avoid over-eating as well. Well, thank me later!

INGREDIENT

1. Mota Besan -- 200 gm

2. Raggi Atta -- 100 gm

3. Bajra atta -- 100 gm

4. Desi ghee -- 350 gm

5. Boora (sugar pwdr) --300 gm

6. Cardamom pwdr – 05 gm

7. Pista -- 10 gm

8. Cashewnut -- 10 gm

9. Mix millet -- 100gm

Let’s prepare

1. Take a kadai, place it over medium flame and add ghee till it melts.

2. 1st add mota besan and cook for 5 mins, till you achive sandy texture, add raggi atta and Bajra atta thereafter and again cook for 15minutes till brown colour is achived.

3. Now add boora and nuts, mix well.

4. Bring the mixture to handling temperature and the start making ladoo balls.

5. Roll the ladoo in multi-millet grain and serve.