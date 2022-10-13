Diwali recipes 2022: Try this UNIQUE recipe for pineapple cupcakes with blackpepper cheese frosting this festival!

New Delhi: Diwali is just around the corner, and any Indian festival is incomplete without sweets. One of the Indian traditions that has been practiced for ages is preparing and sharing delectable sweets with friends and family. Many times, one goes overboard with the sweet quotient during festive-time, and this should be reined down. Choose healthy and diet-friendly Diwali treats instead to avoid this ‘sweet rush’ and indulge guilt-free in your favorite desserts. Check out the recipes for these delicious, easy-to-make and lip smacking desserts.

“A taste that melts in the mouth, unsurprisingly with its simple ingredient list of just self-raising flour, sugar, and crushed pineapple. This simple recipe uses cupboard ingredients which are naturally vegan and do not require eggs.” says Jasmine Bharucha, founder of Katharos Foods.

Pineapple cupcakes with blackpepper cheese frosting recipe

Ingredients

Cupcake

Flour - 1 & ½ cups

Baking Powder - 1 & ½ tsp

Baking Soda - ½ tsp

Salt - `¼ tsp

Brown Sugar - ½ Cup

Banana mashed - 1 no.

Olive Oil - 1 cup

Vanilla Essence- 1 & ½ tsp

Vanilla Flavored Soy Milk- ½ cup

Canned Pineapple - 1 can

Compote

Butter - 2tbsp

Sugar- 1 tbsp

Canned Pineapple

Katharos Black Pepper Cheese- 50gm

For Garnish

Cherries - 2-3 nos.

For Frosting

Rich Whipping Cream- 250 ml

Katharos Black Pepper Cheese - 50 gm

Method

For the Cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celcius. 365 degree Fahrenheit

In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt (note: always sieve the dry ingredients)

Mix the mashed banana and brown sugar. Add all the wet ingredients: olive oil, soy milk, vanilla essence, and little pineapple juice (as per taste)

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients mixture and give it a good mix

Prepare the cupcake tin by placing cupcake liners. Fill the cupcake liner with the prepared batter till ¾ th of the capacity.

Bake in a preheated oven for 14-17 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cupcakes comes out clean and the tops are lightly golden.

Allow cooling in the tin for a couple of minutes, then remove the cupcakes from the tin and allow it to cool completely on a wire rack

Pineapple & Katharos Black-Pepper Cheese Compote

In a heavy bottom, the vessel add 1 tbsp of vegan butter. Let it melt on low flame.

Add in 2-3tbsp of granulated sugar. Once melted add chopped canned pineapples.

Once everything comes together; add cornflour slurry (1 tbsp cornflour with sufficient water) and let it cook for some time.

Add in a few drops of yellow food coloring (optional)

Once the compote is cooked and cooled down completely, add in the Katharos Black Pepper Cheese and mix.

Black Pepper Frosting

With the help of an electric whisk, whip the whipping cream until stiff peaks are formed.

Add the Katharos Black Pepper Cheese until it reaches the desired taste.

Fill it in a piping bag with a round nozzle and its ready to be piped

Plating

Make a circular cavity in the cupcakes after it has completely cooled down.

Fill in the cavity with the pineapple & Katharos Black Pepper Cheese Frosting

Garnish with cut pineapples and cherry pieces.

Lastly, place edible gold leaves on the cherries.





(Recipe curated by Ms. Jasmine Bharucha, Katharos Foods)