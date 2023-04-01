From Engineer To Baker To Founder Of Cake Poetry: Inspiring Journey Of Chef Priyanka

Have you ever tasted a cake so delicious that it left you speechless? If you're in Jaipur, chances are that cake might have come from The Cake Poetry, a home-based bakery run by an inspiring woman, Priyanka. Her journey from a BTech graduate in electronics and communication to the owner of a thriving baking business is one of passion, dedication, and hard work. Let's take a look at how Priyanka turned her love for baking into a sweet success story.

It all started when Priyanka got married and settled in Jaipur. Despite her engineering background, she had always been drawn to the art of baking. With the encouragement of her husband, she started taking her passion more seriously and began experimenting with different recipes in her kitchen. Her creations quickly became popular with family and friends, and she realized that her hobby could be turned into a successful business.

With the support of her husband, Priyanka founded The Cake Poetry in 2020, They started small, taking on a few orders at a time, but soon her exceptional baking skills and attention to detail gained her a loyal following. Her husband, who had a background in manufacturing , also joined the business and helped her with branding and promotion. Together, they turned The Cake Poetry into a household name in Jaipur.

Today, The Cake Poetry is known for its mouth-watering custom cakes and desserts, all made with the finest ingredients and a lot of love. Priyanka's success story is a testament to the power of following your passion, even when it seems unconventional. She has not only created a thriving business but also inspired other women to take their hobbies seriously and turn them into successful ventures.