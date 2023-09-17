Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Delicious Maharashtrian Dishes To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. It's a time when families come together to honor Lord Ganesha's blessings with prayers, music, and, of course, a delectable spread of traditional Maharashtrian dishes. These Maharashtrian dishes not only add a burst of flavor to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but also pay homage to the rich culinary traditions of the state.

Whether you're observing the festival with a grand feast or a simple gathering, these dishes are sure to delight your taste buds and add a touch of authenticity to your festivities. So, gather your loved ones, prepare these mouthwatering treats, and celebrate the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a delectable feast that will be cherished by all.

Here are eight mouthwatering Maharashtrian dishes to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration truly special.

Modak: This sweet dumpling is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite. Made with rice flour or wheat flour, stuffed with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, and steamed or fried, modaks symbolize the essence of the festival. They come in various shapes, and each bite is a burst of heavenly flavors.

Puran Poli: A festive delicacy, puran poli is a sweet flatbread made with chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, and spices. The dough is rolled thin, stuffed with the sweet mixture, and then roasted on a griddle with ghee. The result is a soft, golden-brown bread bursting with sweetness.

Ukadiche Modak: These are steamed modaks and are a healthier alternative to the fried ones. The outer covering is made from rice flour, and the stuffing remains the same—coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. They are a lighter option for those who want to enjoy the festivities guilt-free.

Poha: A simple yet delicious dish, poha is made from flattened rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and topped with roasted peanuts and grated coconut. It's a quick and nutritious breakfast option during the festival.

Sabudana Khichdi: This fasting favorite is a staple during Ganesh Chaturthi. Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is soaked and then stir-fried with cumin seeds, green chilies, and groundnuts. It's a flavorful and energy-packed dish, perfect for fasting devotees.

Bharli Vangi: Stuffed brinjal or eggplant is a savory delight. Small eggplants are slit and filled with a spicy masala mixture of grated coconut, peanuts, sesame seeds, tamarind, and spices. Slow-cooked until tender, this dish is a burst of flavors on your palate.

Batata Vada: A popular snack across Maharashtra, batata vada consists of mashed potato balls coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crispy. It's typically served with pav (bread rolls) to make the famous "Vada Pav."