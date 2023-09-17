trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663645
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Delicious Maharashtrian Dishes To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav

These Maharashtrian dishes not only add a burst of flavor to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but also pay homage to the rich culinary traditions of the state. 

 

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. It's a time when families come together to honor Lord Ganesha's blessings with prayers, music, and, of course, a delectable spread of traditional Maharashtrian dishes. These Maharashtrian dishes not only add a burst of flavor to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but also pay homage to the rich culinary traditions of the state. 

Whether you're observing the festival with a grand feast or a simple gathering, these dishes are sure to delight your taste buds and add a touch of authenticity to your festivities. So, gather your loved ones, prepare these mouthwatering treats, and celebrate the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a delectable feast that will be cherished by all. 


Here are eight mouthwatering Maharashtrian dishes to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration truly special.

Modak: This sweet dumpling is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite. Made with rice flour or wheat flour, stuffed with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, and steamed or fried, modaks symbolize the essence of the festival. They come in various shapes, and each bite is a burst of heavenly flavors.

Puran Poli: A festive delicacy, puran poli is a sweet flatbread made with chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, and spices. The dough is rolled thin, stuffed with the sweet mixture, and then roasted on a griddle with ghee. The result is a soft, golden-brown bread bursting with sweetness.

Ukadiche Modak: These are steamed modaks and are a healthier alternative to the fried ones. The outer covering is made from rice flour, and the stuffing remains the same—coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. They are a lighter option for those who want to enjoy the festivities guilt-free.

Poha: A simple yet delicious dish, poha is made from flattened rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and topped with roasted peanuts and grated coconut. It's a quick and nutritious breakfast option during the festival.

Sabudana Khichdi: This fasting favorite is a staple during Ganesh Chaturthi. Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is soaked and then stir-fried with cumin seeds, green chilies, and groundnuts. It's a flavorful and energy-packed dish, perfect for fasting devotees.

Bharli Vangi: Stuffed brinjal or eggplant is a savory delight. Small eggplants are slit and filled with a spicy masala mixture of grated coconut, peanuts, sesame seeds, tamarind, and spices. Slow-cooked until tender, this dish is a burst of flavors on your palate.

Batata Vada: A popular snack across Maharashtra, batata vada consists of mashed potato balls coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crispy. It's typically served with pav (bread rolls) to make the famous "Vada Pav."

