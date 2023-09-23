Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Delights You Cannot Resist This Festive Season

As the drums echo and scented sweets fill the air, join us in discovering Ganesh Chaturthi's beautiful combination of culture and community, where tradition meets exquisite innovation.

The traditional celebration of togetherness, where the spirit of harmony, family ties, and spiritual guests returning home genuinely shines, is given a mouthwatering flavour by this recipe. Try out this special holiday meal that honours both the sanctity of the occasion and the rich allure of chocolate, and cherish your relationships with your loved ones.

Choco-Elaichi Peda

Ingredients:

· 150 ml hershey's chocolate flavored syrup

· 300 gm marie biscuit

· 150 ml condensed milk

· 1 tsp cardamom powder

· 50 gm desiccated coconut

· 10 gm sliced pistachios

· clarified butter, for moulding

Equipment Needed:

· food processor

· 1 silicon spatula

· 1 mixing bowl

Method:

· Take a food processor and crush marie biscuits finely.

· Add the crushed biscuit to a mixing bowl and pour HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavored SYRUP, condensed milk and cardamom powder.

· Mix the ingredients thoroughly to form a dough.

· Apply butter or ghee on your palms and divide the mixture into equal small portions.

· Form smooth round balls & flatten them to resemble a peda.

· Refrigerate and use.

Tip:

Place sliced pistachio or cashew in the centre of the peda before serving.

Time:

15 Minutes

Cocoa-Coconut Modak

Ingredients:

For Modak

· ½ cup Water

· 1 tbsp Ghee

· 1½ cups Rice Flour

· ½ cup grated Mawa (Khoa)

· A pinch of Salt

· 1 tsp ghee

· 1 cup jaggery / gud

· Cocoa Powder ½ cup

For Filling

· ¼ cup powdered Sugar

· 8 tbsp grated fresh Coconut or desiccated Coconut

· 1 tbsp Poppy Seeds

· ½ tsp Cardamom Powder

· 1 crushed toasted Cashew Nuts

Process:

· For Modak, add water & ghee in a pot & bring it to a boil.

· Parallelly, mix Cocoa Powder, rice flour, refined flour & salt.

· Add the mixture of flours in the boiled water & blend it in one direction. Turn off the flame & cover with a lid for one minute.

· Get the mixture out in a bowl & knead into a smooth dough, without any lumps.

· Add in Mawa & knead it again, then cover it with a damp cloth & keep aside.

· Mix all the ingredients required for the filling together.

· Divide the dough in 8-10 equal portions & roll each into a smooth ball.

· Take one dough ball and press it into the cavity of the Modak mould till it is evenly lined on all the sides.

· Fill the dough cavity with a portion of the filling.

· Take a smaller portion of the dough and spread it evenly at the base of the Modak mould to seal the filling. .Demould the Modak from the mould.

· Heat water in a steamer and steam the Modaks for 15-20 mins.

· Take the Modaks out & serve hot.