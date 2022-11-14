JW Marriott launches ADRIFT Kaya, a modern Japanese Izakaya by Michelin star-rated Chef, David Myers

New Delhi: Bringing the heart of Japanese cuisine within the capital, American celebrity Chef, David Myers launches ADRIFT Kaya New Delhi, a modern Japanese Izakaya. Brought to you by JW Marriott New Delhi, the restaurant is an exquisite interpretation of the chef’s travelogue to Tokyo and a love letter to the buzzing restaurant and bar culture found within the city's mesmerizing lane-ways.

Carrying innate playful hospitality that’s become synonymous with the ADRIFT brand, ADRIFT Kaya showcases a modern take on a Japanese Izakaya and promises a unique and memorable experience. Speaking about the launch, Chef and Founder, David Myers said:

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to bring the ADRIFT brand to New Delhi in the shape of ADRIFT Kaya. Tokyo has continued to amaze me since I first launched a restaurant there in 2010, and has evolved into a second home to me over the years. With ADRIFT Kaya, I want to create a very special experience for our guests – or a journey even - that offers a glimpse into the philosophy of Japanese cuisine and the izakaya culture that I’ve personally come to fall in love with.”

Adding to this, Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi and Cluster General Manager, Rajasthan said: “We constantly strive to provide superlative experiences for our guests and partnering with David Myers to bring ADRIFT Kaya to life was one more such step to serve our guests with nothing else but the best”.

David’s global empire of award-winning restaurants are a product of his insatiable hunger for travel. With restaurants and bars across the US, Asia and the Middle East, David has become known by the moniker ‘Gypsy Chef’ as a recognition for his nomadic lifestyle. Often boarding a flight every few days and touching down on a new continent every couple of weeks, David’s relentless immersion into new cultures and cuisines is what drives the creativity and inspiration behind his menus. At ADRIFT Kaya, David taps into not only his experience and memories of Japan, but also his Californian roots to create a flavor-forward and ingredient-focused menu. Only the most pristine seafood and top quality meat has been selected alongside fresh and seasonal vegetables – sourced locally where possible – to orchestrate a collection of truly spectacular dishes.

Signature dishes include Hinoki scented black cod, Koji lamb rack with yakuniku sauce, sake marinated salmon and sweet miso tofu as well as a traditional Japanese ‘tsumami’ selection of mushroom gyoza, vegetable tempura and chicken tsukune with onsen egg to name a few. To end on a sweet note, desserts include burnt cheesecake with Japanese whiskey and warm spiced cherries, selection of mochi, Ginza parfait, matcha chocolate bar and more!

ADRIFT Kaya’s cocktail program has been devised by Jimmy Barratt: an iconic storyteller, creator and trend-setter in the global bar community. Previously the global bar development director for Zuma, Barratt’s legacy has been recognized by both World’s 50 Best Bars and Diageo World Class. For ADRIFT Kaya, he has created a collection of cocktails inspired by the fruit-forward drinks culture of Ginza, Tokyo with concoctions such as the Marunouchi; a twist on the Manhattan named after Tokyo’s business district, Suika; a blend of Japanese gin, yuzu, Aperol and watermelon, and the Pachinko Highball; inspired by the popular Japanese whiskey highball.

The interiors at ADRIFT Kaya encapsulate the ambience of a traditional Japanese izakaya with a luxe and modern edge added. The space is designed by world-renowned Timothy Oulton Studio under the guidance of the late Timothy Oulton. Upon entering the space, guests are greeted by the sights and textures of indigo-dyed wooden floors and hand-made beading curtained from the ceiling, aromas of freshly grilled yakitori and purposefully curated sounds - creating an all-encompassing experience for all senses. An open kitchen and sushi bar each offers counter seating, adding an authentic sense of ambience to an already stylish setting. The buzzing heart of the space, a 360-degree bar, combines reclaimed raw timber beams, honed chisel cut granite and a central column topped by a canopy of burnt driftwood, each corner curated with thought and purpose.

State of the art delicacies, world-class drinks and an enthralling ambience await you at ADRIFT Kaya. Delve into the world of wanderer, explorer and dreamer; David Myers for an exquisite experience at New Delhi’s most exciting new Japanese restaurant and bar.