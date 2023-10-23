Master The Art Of Cooking Authentic Spanish Paella With This Step-by-Step Recipe

Paella is a delicious Spanish dish known for its saffron-infused rice and a variety of ingredients, often including seafood, chicken, and vegetables. Here's a basic recipe for making paella:

Ingredients:

For the broth:

4-5 cups chicken or vegetable broth

A pinch of saffron threads

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

A few sprigs of fresh thyme or rosemary

For the paella:

1 1/2 cups paella rice (Calasparra or Arborio rice can be used as alternatives)

1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 pound mussels or clams

1/2 cup diced bell peppers

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup green peas

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, sliced into wedges for garnish

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Broth:

In a saucepan, warm the chicken or vegetable broth over low heat.

Add a pinch of saffron threads, paprika, salt, and thyme or rosemary. Let it simmer for a while to infuse the flavors.

2. Sear the Meat and Seafood:

In a paella pan or a large, shallow skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken pieces and cook until they are browned on all sides.

Push the chicken to one side of the pan and add the shrimp. Cook until they turn pink, then remove them from the pan.

Add the mussels or clams and cook until they start to open. Remove them from the pan.

3. Sauté the Vegetables:

In the same pan, add diced onions and bell peppers. Cook until they soften.

Stir in the diced tomatoes and minced garlic. Cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes break down.

4. Add the Rice:

Add the paella rice to the pan, stirring to coat it with the oil and flavors for a couple of minutes.

5. Add the Broth:

Pour in the saffron-infused broth. Make sure the rice is evenly distributed in the pan.

Do not stir the paella after this point; you want the rice to form a crispy bottom layer known as "socarrat."

6. Arrange the Meat and Seafood:

Place the chicken, shrimp, mussels, and clams on top of the rice.

7. Simmer:

Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the paella simmer uncovered for about 15-20 minutes. If the rice looks dry, add a bit more broth.

8. Add Peas and Lemon:

Add green peas to the paella during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Garnish with lemon wedges.

9. Rest and Serve:

Once the rice is cooked, remove the paella from the heat, cover it with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

10. Serve: Serve the paella directly from the pan, and enjoy!