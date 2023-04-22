Try The Finger-Licking Amritsari Menu At 'Madam Chutney'

Madam Chutney, a paradise for street food lovers, has recently introduced Amritsari food festival - on the special occasion of Baisakhi.

Get ready to tantalise your taste buds with the irresistible flavours of Amritsari cuisine at their food festival - a delicious taste of Punjab that will leave you craving for more, starting from 11th April till end of this month.

Indulge in mouth-watering punjabi delicacies like Nikke chole bhature tacco with achari gajar da mousse, Emmam dasta kuti mirch da Paneer pakoda, paneer taka-tak kulcha with bramely rubab chutney, pindi chana with kulcha and immly pyaaz di chutney, amritsari palak wadi with laal mirch da parantha and more at this culinary focused festival.

The first-of-its-kind festival, that celebrates the beauty of Amritsari food is available only at Madam Chutney.