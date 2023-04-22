topStoriesenglish2598021
NewsFood feature
AMRITSARI FOOD

Try The Finger-Licking Amritsari Menu At 'Madam Chutney'

Madam Chutney, a paradise for street food lovers, has recently introduced Amritsari food festival - on the special occasion of Baisakhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Try The Finger-Licking Amritsari Menu At 'Madam Chutney'

Madam Chutney, a paradise for street food lovers, has recently introduced Amritsari food festival - on the special occasion of Baisakhi.

Get ready to tantalise your taste buds with the irresistible flavours of Amritsari cuisine at their food festival - a delicious taste of Punjab that will leave you craving for more, starting from 11th April till end of this month.

Indulge in mouth-watering punjabi delicacies like Nikke chole bhature tacco with achari gajar da mousse, Emmam dasta kuti mirch da Paneer pakoda, paneer taka-tak kulcha with bramely rubab chutney, pindi chana with kulcha and immly pyaaz di chutney, amritsari palak wadi with laal mirch da parantha and more at this culinary focused festival.

The first-of-its-kind festival, that celebrates the beauty of Amritsari food is available only at Madam Chutney. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?