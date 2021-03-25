2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ronaldo goes goalless but underwhelming Portugal beat Azerbaijan

Portugal produced a rusty display in their opening World Cup qualifier at home to Azerbaijan on Wednesday but still made a winning start with a 1-0 victory in Turin. Maksim Medvedev fumbled the ball into his own net after a mix-up with goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev to break the deadlock in the 37th minute of a game moved to Juventus` stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel to Portugal.

Portugal dominated possession but could not break down Azerbaijan again despite having 29 attempts on goal, 14 of which hit the target. All-time scorer Cristiano Ronaldo had eight attempts on goal but had a frustrating evening at his home stadium for the second time in four games after Juventus’ shock 1-0 defeat by Serie A strugglers Benevento on Sunday.

Ronaldo went closest with a late free kick which was tipped away by keeper Mahammadaliyev, who was kept busy all evening and repelled second-half efforts from substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix.

Portugal visit Serbia on Saturday in their next Group A game while Azerbaijan face World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar in a friendly before hosting Serbia in their second qualifier.

Mitrovic double in Serbia win

Serbia got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign off to a positive start as substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a second-half brace to give them a comeback 3-2 home win over Ireland in their opening Group A clash on Wednesday.

Alan Browne gave Ireland an 18th-minute lead out of the blue with a close-range header before Dusan Vlahovic levelled in the 40th with a first-time shot from inside the penalty area after Dusan Tadic nodded the ball into his stride.

Tadic pulled all the strings for Serbia in midfield but the hosts created little up front against a packed Irish defence in the first half, with Ireland’s stand-in goalkeeper Mark Travers denying Filip Djuricic on the stroke of halftime. Ciaran Clark went close for Ireland with a header and Nikola Milenkovic fired wide at the other end in the second half before Mitrovic turned the tide with a delightful 69th-minute lob shortly after he came on for Djuricic.

Tadic, who fed Mitrovic with a crisp one-touch pass, racked up his third assist of the evening six minutes later when he picked out Mitrovic with a sublime cross from the left and the Fulham striker beat Travers with a firm header.