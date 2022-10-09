Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match ARS vs LIV in India?

NewsFootball
Arsenal will host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday (October 9) at the Emirates as the Reds will look bounce back from their poor start of the Premier League season this year. Uncharacteristically, Liverpool currently stand 10th in the EPL standings with just 10 points from their 7 matches played so far. Arsenal on the other hand have a chance to go over league leaders Manchester City with this win as they stand second (21 points) behind Pep Guardiola's City with 23 points. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to go back on top and put the pressure on the defending champions to fight their way back to lead the EPL table again.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Arsenal vs Liverpool English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday (October 9) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

