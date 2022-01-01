हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
football

Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match: When and where to watch ARS vs MAN CITY?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Arsenal vs Manchester City match in the Premier League.

Source: Twitter

Arsenal will lock horns with defending champions Manchester City in the 2022 Premier League fixture on Saturday. Both teams will look to kick off their new year with a win.

City are on top of the table with a lead of 8 points and Arsenal are currently fourth behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

Momentum is with City as they are coming to this fixture five matches unbeaten and cruising towards their 4th Premier title in 5 years. Arsenal are in good form too as they are also unbeaten in their last 4 games.

When is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played on Saturday (January 1) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at the Emirates Stadium, England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How to can I live stream the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City in India?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

