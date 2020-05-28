Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa suffers muscle injury in training

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has undergone an an MRI scan after injuring a leg muscle in training, the La Liga club said in a statement https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/angel-correa-suffers-muscle-inj... on Wednesday.

The Argentine, 25, is the second Atletico player to be injured in training this week after record signing Joao Felix sprained the medial ligament in his left knee on Monday.

Atletico were sixth when play was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with 11 rounds of matches remaining and are due to visit Athletic Bilbao next when the season restarts.

The Spanish government has approved the top two divisions resuming action without spectators from June 8, although La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the league hopes to restart from June 11.