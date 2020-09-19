हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Luis Suarez

Barcelona's Luis Suarez named in Uruguay squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Image Credits: Twitter/@LuisSuarez9

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is among the 26 players named in Uruguay's squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Ecuador slated to be played next month.

The squad also includes Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Inter Milan defender Diego Godin, reports Xinhua news agency.

But there was no place for striker Edinson Cavani, who is yet to find a new club after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain in June. The 33-year-old has not played since March.

Celeste head coach Oscar Tabarez named six uncapped players in the squad: Ronald Araujo, Mauro Arambarri, Nicolas De La Cruz, Diego Rossi, Damian Suarez and Rodrigo Munoz.

The South American zone World Cup qualifiers were originally scheduled to begin in late March but were suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Uruguay will face Chile in Montevideo on October 8 before meeting Ecuador in Quito five days later.

Luis SuarezFIFA World CupUruguayBarcelonaInter MilanReal MadridFootball News
