close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich reach German Cup final to keep double in sight

The Bavarians, who also beat Werder in the league last week, will now face RB Leipzig in the final on May 25. Bayern had lost last year`s final to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich reach German Cup final to keep double in sight
Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBayernEN

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 3-2 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski on Wednesday to advance to the German Cup final for the second straight year and keep the domestic league and cup double firmly in their sights.

The Bavarians, who also beat Werder in the league last week, will now face RB Leipzig in the final on May 25. Bayern had lost last year`s final to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Werder scored twice in two minutes to come back from two goals down to level at 2-2 before Lewandowski hit an 80th-minute penalty to secure victory for Bayern, who are chasing a record-extending 19th cup victory.

"We knew it would be tough. We had the penalty but we also had the chances. We deserved to go through," said Bayern`s Niko Kovac, who can become the first coach to win the German Cup in consecutive years with different teams.

"We were caught napping in those two minutes and suddenly Bremen are level," said Kovac, who won the Cup with Frankfurt last year. "The penalty may have been a bit lucky but overall we fully deserved the win." 

Bayern opened their account with the Bundesliga`s leading scorer --Lewandowski -- who stabbed in from close range after a looping header from Thomas Mueller had bounced off the post in the 36th minute.

The hosts had their share of chances but it was Bayern who scored again with Mueller in the 63rd.

Werder, however, fought back through Yuya Osako in the 74th minute and Milot Rashica in the 75th. 

Lewandowski, however, silenced the home crowd with his spot kick, which was awarded for a foul on Kingsley Coman by Theodor Gebre Selassie that left the Bremen players furious with the decision.

The Poland forward should have had a hat-trick but he hit the post from a metre out in stoppage time.

Tags:
BundesligaBayern MunichWerder BremenRobert Lewandowski
Next
Story

EPL: Liverpool eye 97-point total but it may not be enough

Must Watch

PT2M2S

PM Modi roadshow in Varanasi today; to file nomination tomorrow