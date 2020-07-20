हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund signs midfielder Jude Bellingham in long-term deal

Bellingham has also represented his national side at under-15, under-16 and under-17 levels.

Borussia Dortmund signs midfielder Jude Bellingham in long-term deal
Image Credits: Twitter/@BlackYellow

Borussia Dortmund have roped in 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham of United Kingdom in a long-term deal.

The Bundesliga club took to its official Twitter handle and confirmed the news of Bellingham's signing.

"Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City FC on a long-term deal!," Dortmund tweeted along with a picture of the midfielder.

Ecstatic to join a new deal with Dortmund, Bellingham said that he is looking forward to join the club at the end of this season.

"I’m happy to announce that I will be joining Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season. I’m very excited about this next chapter of my journey at this great club and hope to achieve many successes in the future with my new teammates and for the amazing fans," Bellingham tweeted along with pictures of him with the club's jersey.

In August 2019, Bellingham made his senior debut with Birmingham at the age of 16 years, 38 days and became the club's youngest ever first-team player.He made a total of 40 appearances for Birmingham before joining Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has also represented his national side at under-15, under-16 and under-17 levels.

Tags:
Borussia DortmundJude BellinghamBirminghamfootball
Next
Story

Ballon d'Or 2020 cancelled in wake of coronavirus pandemic
  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Mumbai EDITION: Major news of the day from Mumbai