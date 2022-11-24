Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch BRA vs SER and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Brazil will aim for their sixth title in the Group G of FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Serbia in their opening encounter. This is a strong Brazil outfit as always with Neymar being the star attraction for the team in this tournament. He will hold the key to their success. The South American nation start as favourites in this match as Serbia is a lower ranked teams among the two. Brazil, on the other hand , have won the title five times. Brazil has had a tough outing in the World Cups since winning the trophy back in 2002. Since that edition, they have only struggled to get going in the competition.

Not to forget, Brazil are entering the competition unbeaten in their last 15 matches. The other teams in their group are Switzerland and Cameroon. Serbia will be pumped up for the match against the five-time champions. Serbia topped in the World Cup qualifiers and would be itching to prove a point in the tournament.

E hoje! ___



Depois de muita espera, chegou o grande dia!



As 16h (de Brasilia), a Selecao Brasileira estreia na Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.



Contamos com o seu apoio. Veste a Amarelinha e bora torcer por mais uma __! #VemJogarJunto com a Canarinho!

Vamos, Brasil! ___ pic.twitter.com/F11v3jktlw November 24, 2022

Ahead of Friday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia; here is all you need to know:

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will take place on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Brazil vs Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Brazil vs Serbia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brazil vs Serbia match?

Brazil vs Serbia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.