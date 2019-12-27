हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shandong Luneng

Brazilian midfielder Junior Urso signs four-year deal with Orlando City

Former Shandong Luneng midfielder Junior Urso has completed a four-year deal with Orlando City that will keep him with the club until 2024. 

Brazilian midfielder Junior Urso signs four-year deal with Orlando City

Former Shandong Luneng midfielder Junior Urso has completed a four-year deal with Orlando City that will keep him with the club until 2024. 

The 30-year-old, who has joined the Major League Soccer club from Brazil's Corinthians, has made the move for an undisclosed fee, Xinhua news agency reported.

After a two-year spell with Guangzhou R&F, Brazil's Urso has featured in a total of 57 matches for Corinthians across all competitions in 2019. The midfielder has also featured for Shandong Luneng from 2014 to 2016.

Earlier, Orlando City had roped in Argentinian defender Rodrigo Schlegel from Racing Club.

The club made an 11th-place finish in the MLS Eastern Conference this year after clinching nine victories and 10 draws and slumping to 15 defeats.

Tags:
Shandong LunengOrlando CityMLS Eastern Conferencefootball
Next
Story

Premier League: Manchester United's Scott McTominay suffers knee injury

Must Watch

PT35M23S

Watch debate: Now the battle of protest vs support on citizenship?