Brazilian midfielder Junior Urso signs four-year deal with Orlando City

Former Shandong Luneng midfielder Junior Urso has completed a four-year deal with Orlando City that will keep him with the club until 2024.

The 30-year-old, who has joined the Major League Soccer club from Brazil's Corinthians, has made the move for an undisclosed fee, Xinhua news agency reported.

After a two-year spell with Guangzhou R&F, Brazil's Urso has featured in a total of 57 matches for Corinthians across all competitions in 2019. The midfielder has also featured for Shandong Luneng from 2014 to 2016.

Earlier, Orlando City had roped in Argentinian defender Rodrigo Schlegel from Racing Club.

The club made an 11th-place finish in the MLS Eastern Conference this year after clinching nine victories and 10 draws and slumping to 15 defeats.