Bundesliga: Rouwen Hennings's brace gives Duesseldorf 2-2 draw with 10-man Hoffenheim

A goal in each half by Rouwen Hennings gave Fortuna Duesseldorf a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday but Uwe Rosler`s side, who are third from bottom, will see it as two points dropped rather than one gained.

Hoffenheim got off to the worst possible start when striker Hennings headed the hosts into the lead in the fifth minute, shortly before visiting captain Benjamin Huebner was shown a straight red card for an altercation at a corner.

Munas Dabbur equalised in the 16th minute, while Hennings had a second headed goal ruled out two minutes later after the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted a foul in the build-up.

Steven Zuber put Hoffenheim ahead around the hour mark, but Hennings netted a penalty to secure the draw and leave his side third from bottom on 28 points, three behind Mainz. Hoffenheim climbed to sixth and into the Europa League places on 43 points.

The red card for Huebner appeared to tilt the game in Duesseldorf`s favour as they peppered the box with crosses. However, despite Hennings proving a handful in the area, the score remained 1-1 at the break.

Hoffenheim handled their numerical disadvantage much better in the second half and Danish international Robert Skov wasted a glorious chance to put them ahead, but made up for it minutes later on the counter-attack by squaring for Zuber to score.

With fellow strugglers Mainz leading 2-0 away to Frankfurt, Duesseldorf threw everything forward and their pressure paid off when Haavard Nordtveit pulled down Erik Thommy and the referee awarded a penalty, which Hennings calmly slotted home.

Back level, Hennings grabbed the ball and planted it on the centre spot as Duesseldorf continued their frenzied chase for a winner, but Hoffenheim managed to hold on for a draw.