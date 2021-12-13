हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Champions League 2021

Champions League last 16 re-draw: Ronaldo’s Manchester United to face Atletico Madrid, Messi’s PSG to clash with Real Madrid

The redone draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday. A surprise turn of events saw the initial last-16 draw declared void after what UEFA called a 'technical problem with the software.'

Champions League last 16 re-draw: Ronaldo’s Manchester United to face Atletico Madrid, Messi’s PSG to clash with Real Madrid
File image (Source: Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid while Manchester United will clash with Atletico Madrid in 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties.

The re-draw which took place three hours later pitted Liverpool against Serie A champions Inter Milan while Chelsea again drew Ligue 1 winners Lille. Manchester City will take on Sporting Lisbon.

Juventus will battle it out with Villarreal, while Bayern Munich face Salzburg. Benfica will take on Netherlands' Ajax.

The first legs will take place on February 15/16 and 22/23, with the returns scheduled for March 8/9 and 15/16. The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on March 18.

Notably, this time, the away goals rule has been abolished. If the tie is level after 180 minutes, it will go to extra time. If the teams still can't be separated after an additional 30 minutes, the tie will be decided through a penalty shoot-out.

Full Champions League last 16 draw: Salzburg (AUT) vs Bayern (GER), Sporting CP (POR) vs Manchester City (ENG), Benfica (POR) vs Ajax (NED), Chelsea (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA), Atletico (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG), Villarreal (ESP) vs Juventus (ITA), Inter (ITA) vs Liverpool (ENG), and Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Real Madrid (ESP).

