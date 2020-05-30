Coronavirus pandemic: AIFF confirms domestic season to remain suspended till further notice

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has said that the start of all its football activities will continue to remain suspended until further notice in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that continues to threaten the entire world.

The decision has been taken in adherence to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other state governments.

"The All India Football Federation has the responsibility and mandate to follow the guidelines and recommendations issued by FIFA with due consideration to the current situation of nationwide lockdown and the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the AIFF said in an official statement.

Besides this, the AIFF said that the governing body has also worked upon a number of recommendations and guidelines in order to address some of the key issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, especially with regards to players contracts and the transfer system generally.

In April, AIFF pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the Prime Minister-Cares Fund in India's battle against the coronavirus threat. The AIFF had also directed all its employees to work from home from March 14 and suspended all footballing activities under AIFF aegis.

On May 13, the AIFF held first-ever Executive Committee meeting via video conferencing chaired by AIFF's President Praful Patel in order to discuss number of issues relating to the game amid COVID-19 crises.

The pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 1,73,000 people in India and claimed the lives of more than 4,900 persons in the country.