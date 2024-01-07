trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706944
Cristiano Ronaldo Buys 'Billionaires Island' In Dubai - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 54 goals in 2023 finishing as the top-scorer of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

The captain of Al-Nassr commands an impressive annual salary of £175 million in his contract with the Saudi Pro League title contenders. Ronaldo had a remarkable 2023, emerging as the leading goal-scorer in global football, despite not clinching any trophies.

As reported by Bloomberg Linea, Ronaldo is in the process of acquiring a residence on Jumeirah Bay Island, often dubbed 'Billionaire's Island' due to its affluent inhabitants. Ronaldo is scheduled to be in Dubai this month to receive the Maradona Award for securing the top scorer title in 2023. Although the exact cost of his new property remains undisclosed, estimates suggest it will likely run into tens of millions of dollars.

Following his achievement as the world's top scorer in 2023, Ronaldo has set another ambitious goal for 2024. Concluding the year with 54 goals, he surpassed competitors such as Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe by a margin of two goals.

