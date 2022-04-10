Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo can be in HUGE trouble as the Merseyside Police is investigating an incident where the Portuguese slammed a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand after his team's loss against Everton on Saturday (April 9).

Everton's 1-0 victory over the Red Devils at Goodison Park resulted in frustation of the 37-year-old and unfortunately a fan's mobile suffered in between.

A Footage recored by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo slamming the phone of the fan to the floor while he was walking out after the full-time whistle. Watch the video of the incident below...

Ronaldo assaulted a kid because he lost a game. Crazy pic.twitter.com/2Cr6mYNqT4 — MC (@CrewsMat10) April 9, 2022

Merseyside Police have now launched an investigation, a spokesperson confirmed. "We can confirm that we are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault at the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison," a statement read as per Sky Sports.

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch. Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."

"Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact centre quoting reference number 228 of 9 April 2022," the statement added.

After the incident, Ronaldo acknowledged what had happened and issued an apology to the affected supporter."It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," Ronaldo added.

Coming to the match, Anthony Gordon's first-half strike was enough for Everton to beat Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park and boost their hopes of Premier League safety. Marcus Rashford twice went close for Man Utd but he was denied brilliantly on both occasions by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton took a fortuitous lead just before the half-hour through Gordon, whose shot deflected off Harry Maguire and went in.Man Utd rallied in the second half but Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo were kept out by Pickford as Everton held on for a vital three points. The first win in three matches keeps Everton 17th, now with 28 points, four clear of the bottom three.

Man Utd are seventh on 51 points, six behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

