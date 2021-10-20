Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Atalanta CL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs ATA

In another exciting clash of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United will lock horns with Atalanta on Thursday (IST).

Manchester United started this week horribly, being at the end of a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Leicester City and the Red Devils will be desperate to make a comeback. Moreover, the pressure is on Ole Solskjaer to deliver, with reports linking managers like Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte to United gaining momentum.

United like always will be banking on star man, Cristiano Ronaldo to fire for the Red Devils. Ronaldo has scored 2 goals so far in the CL 2021 campaign.

Ready for our latest Italian job... Come on United! #MUFC | #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2021

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli 4-1 in Serie A and they will be riding high on confidence.

Manchester United are currently at 3rd position with 3 points from 2 matches in the CL group points table, while Italian side Atalanta are sitting at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 matches.

Here's all you need to know about the Manchester United vs Atalanta match:

When and what time will the Manchester United vs Atalanta match start?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will kick off on 21st October 2021, at 12:30 AM IST.



Where will the Manchester United vs Atalanta match take place?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be held at Old Trafford, England.



Which channel will telecast the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Atalanta match in Manchester United?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available on Sony Ten 2 HD and SD



How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Atalanta match in Manchester United?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available on Jio Tv and SonyLIV.