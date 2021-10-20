हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Atalanta CL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs ATA

Check the Manchester United vs Atalanta Champions League match live streaming and live telecast details.  

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Atalanta CL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs ATA

In another exciting clash of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United will lock horns with Atalanta on Thursday (IST).

Manchester United started this week horribly, being at the end of a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Leicester City and the Red Devils will be desperate to make a comeback. Moreover, the pressure is on Ole Solskjaer to deliver, with reports linking managers like Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte to United gaining momentum.

United like always will be banking on star man, Cristiano Ronaldo to fire for the Red Devils. Ronaldo has scored 2 goals so far in the CL 2021 campaign.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli 4-1 in Serie A and they will be riding high on confidence.

Manchester United are currently at 3rd position with 3 points from 2 matches in the CL group points table, while Italian side Atalanta are sitting at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 matches.

Here's all you need to know about the Manchester United vs Atalanta match:

When and what time will the Manchester United vs Atalanta match start?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will kick off on 21st October 2021, at 12:30 AM IST.
 

Where will the Manchester United vs Atalanta match take place?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be held at Old Trafford, England.
 

Which channel will telecast the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Atalanta match in Manchester United?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available on Sony Ten 2 HD and SD
 

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Atalanta match in Manchester United?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available on Jio Tv and SonyLIV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Champions LeagueManchester UnitedAtalantaMUN vs ATAManchester United vs Atalanta live streamingManchester United vs Atalanta live telecastCristiano Ronaldo match tonightCR7RonaldoRonaldo UCL matchManchester United CL matchUCL 2021Football News
Next
Story

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema goes to trial in sex tape case

Must Watch

PT19M8S

DNA: DC Comics calls Kashmir 'disputed' in its new film