Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs CHE?

Manchester United and Chelsea will lock horns in the English Premier League this Sunday (November 27). The Red Devil's recent form is horrible as last weekend's 4-1 defeat against Watford, resulted in the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United are currently under the management of former player Michael Carrick and are still searching for a new permanent coach. They won their first game under the interim coach Carrick this Tuesday against Villareal in the Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo again scored in his favourite competition and Jaden Sancho's second goal confirmed a 2-0 victory over the Spanish side.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking forward to defend their Champions League title. With major first-team players like Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell out due to injury, Chelsea still looks the stronger side on paper, given their form and passion to work hard, it's going to be a very strong challenge at the moment for Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United to deal with this challenge. However, in football, Cristiano Ronaldo never misses a chance to shock the world with what he can do, it's a game one should not miss.

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Sunday (November 28) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at the Stamford Bridge in England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How to can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be live-streamed on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.