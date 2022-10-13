Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MUN vs OMO in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United are set to host Omonia at Old Trafford late Thursday night for their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 fixture. The Red Devils are currently second in their group 3 points behind leaders Real Sociedad. It will be interesting to see Ronaldo starts the game against Omonia after recently scoring his 700th club career goal against Everton in United previous Premier League fixture. Erik ten Hag's side have had a tricky season so far and they will look to seal the deal early in this game as it is expected to an easy one for them on paper. Players like Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissake and more are not available for United Europa League clash against Omonia.

Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: Top 5 HIGHEST-PAID footballers - In PICS

Checkout Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 Livestream details below:

When is the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place on Friday (October 14).

What time is the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! pic.twitter.com/oYWo766Xcl October 10, 2022

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony network channels.

How do I live stream Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.