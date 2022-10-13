NewsFootball
MANCHESTER UNITED VS OMONIA LIVESTREAM

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MUN vs OMO in India?

Checkout Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 Livestream details below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MUN vs OMO in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United are set to host Omonia at Old Trafford late Thursday night for their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 fixture. The Red Devils are currently second in their group 3 points behind leaders Real Sociedad. It will be interesting to see Ronaldo starts the game against Omonia after recently scoring his 700th club career goal against Everton in United previous Premier League fixture. Erik ten Hag's side have had a tricky season so far and they will look to seal the deal early in this game as it is expected to an easy one for them on paper. Players like Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissake and more are not available for United Europa League clash against Omonia.

Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: Top 5 HIGHEST-PAID footballers - In PICS

Checkout Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 Livestream details below:

When is the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place on Friday (October 14).

What time is the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony network channels.

How do I live stream Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League 2022 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Live Tv

Manchester United vs Omonia livestreamCristiano RonaldoMan United Europa league livestream detailsMan united vs omonia free livestreamMUN vs OMOMUN vs OMO newsUnited squadUnited injury newsUnited vs omonia channel to watch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra