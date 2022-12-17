Croatia vs Morocco 3rd Place Match in FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch CRO vs MOR match in India live on TV and Online?

On Saturday, December 17, the FIFA World Cup 2022's third-place match will take place between Croatia and Morocco. As Croatia looks to end their campaign on a high note with a win, Morocco will try to become the first African nation to finish third in tournament history. Before losing in the semifinals, both teams had an unbeatable run in the tournament. Coincidentally, Morocco and Croatia were both in Group F, where Morocco finished second and Croatia first. Morocco was the African nation that had won the group. Morocco was defeated by France in the semi-final, and Croatia's streak was broken by Argentina.

Runner-up in 2018 Among other notable players, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic represent Croatia, while Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, and Youssef En-Nesyri represent Morocco. Morocco is now rated 22nd in the world, while Croatia is ranked 12th. Croatia would need to play their best game, though, since Morocco has punched above its weight to defeat teams like Spain and Belgium in the tournament.

When will the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match take place?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will take place on Saturday, December 17.

Where will the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match take place?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will will the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match start?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match in India.

Croatia vs Morocco 3rd Place Match Predicted starting XI

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovern, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss, Jawad El Yamiq, Noussair Mazraoui, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Croatia vs Morocco 3rd Place Match Full Squad

Croatia Full Squad

Captain: Luka Modrić

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Morocco Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira