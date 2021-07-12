हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro 2020

Euro 2020: Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci enjoys Coca-Cola after winning tournament, Watch

Bonucci, who was the hero of Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, snubbed his Juventus teammate Ronaldo’s advice at the press conference to enjoy a Coca-Cola and a beer after his team’s memorable triumph.

Euro 2020: Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci enjoys Coca-Cola after winning tournament, Watch
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci drinks Coca Cola and beer in the post match press conference after winning the UEFA Euro 2020 title. (Source: Twitter)

One of the biggest talking points of the just-concluded UEFA Euro 2020 was Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s snub to beverage giants Coca-Cola in a pre-tournament press conference. The one act by Ronaldo made a huge impact on the beverage giants stocks as Coca-Cola lost $4 billion in value with Ronaldo’s press conference video going viral. Ronaldo’s act was followed by France’s Paul Pogba, who kept Heineken bottles aside – due to religious reasons.

However, after Italy clinched the UEFA Euro 2020 title, after defeating England 3-2 in penalties at Wembley on Sunday (July 11), Leonardo Bonucci – the goal-scorer for Italy in the final – embraced Coca-Cola wholeheartedly unlike Ronaldo.

Bonucci scored in the 67th minute to cancel out Shaw's goal and help Italy level the score at 1-1 to force the game into extra time. None of the teams managed to find the back of the net in the extra 30 minutes as Italy outclassed England on penalties to clinch the trophy.

Bonucci, who was the hero of Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, snubbed his Juventus teammate Ronaldo’s advice at the press conference to enjoy a Coca-Cola and a beer after his team’s memorable triumph. “I deserved this one didn’t I?” Bonucci said, while enjoying a beer at the presser.

He then went on to pick up a Coke bottle kept in front of him and drank from it before stating – ‘I’ll drink everything tonight’. Ronaldo had famously snubbed Coke at one of Portugal’s pressers and had urged everyone to drink water. His act had inspired several others to snub the soft drink at Euro 2020.

Watch video:

As per a report in The Daily Star, the prices of the beverage company dropped by 1.6 per cent and the value went down from $242 billion to $238 billion.

Ronaldo, who also appears to be one of the most fittest athlete, is not a fan of the carbonated soft drinks and endorsed people to consume water instead. The video of the incident went viral in no minutes.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Euro 2020Cristiano RonaldoLeonardo Bonucci
Next
Story

Euro 2020: How Italian fans celebrated the Azzurri win over England, Watch video

Must Watch

PT16M54S

Sirisha Bandla fly To space in Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Flight