EXPLAINED: Was Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Goal For Bengaluru Against Kerala Blasters In ISL Match Legal? Check Here

Sunil Chhetri's controversial goal in extra-time got Bengaluru FC the win over Kerala Blasters to progress into the semifinals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 season. However, Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic called off the game after Chhetri took a quick free-kick suggesting that the goal was not legal. The match finished 1-0 with Bengaluru as the winners.

What exactly happened?

In the 6th minute of the first half of extra time, Bengaluru were given a free-kick inside the Blasters' half. The referee sprayed the spot but did not count the steps for ten yards (wall). Meanwhile, Chhetri was on the ball with Adrian Luna trying to block him. The Kerala goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill was not ready as he watched the ball going into the top-corner. (READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated On Georgina Rodriguez? Al-Nassr Star Responds To Venezuelan Influencer's Claim)

What does the rule say?

"If, when a free kick is taken, an opponent is closer to the ball than the required distance, the kick is retaken unless the advantage can be applied; but if a player takes a free kick quickly and an opponent who is less than 9.15 m (10 yds) from the ball intercepts it, the referee allows play to continue. However, an opponent who deliberately prevents a free kick being taken quickly must be cautioned for delaying the restart of play." (LAW 13.3 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) states.

Sunil Chhetri : "Referee (Crystal John) told he didn't need a whistle to be blown or player wall, I asked him if he was sure and he said "Yes". Guess Luna heard it and that's why he tried blocking once. This is not the right way to do it (on KBFC walking off)." #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/CnqqS8lsyd — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) March 3, 2023

Chhetri's explaination

"Yeah, we got the the free kick. I told the referee, 'I don't want the whistle, neither do I want the wall.' He said, 'You sure?' I said, 'Yes. I do not need the wall, nor do I need the whistle.' He asked me again, 'Are you sure?' Again, I said yes," explained Chhetri on the controversial free-kick.

"Luna was standing right on the ball. He blocked my first attempt. I assume, he knew what I was gonna do," he added.

Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson also felt his side deserved the win as the Blues got the better of Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) knockout fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Friday.

"It's not the way that we wanted to get through to the semi-final, it obviously tings with all the controversy and we all know what happened. We got the free-kick and Sunil (Chhetri) said he didn't want the wall, he didn't need ten yards, and the referee said no problem. Sunil waited for (Adrian) Luna to get out of the way and then put it in the top corner," Grayson said in the post-match press conference.