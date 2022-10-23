FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs ATH LaLiga match in India?

NewsFootball
FC Barcelona will host Athletic Club in their LaLiga 2022-23 fixture on late Sunday night. The Xavi-managed side are currently second in the Spanish top-flight behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are with 31 points from their 11 matches played whereas FC Barcelona have 25 points from the 10 matches played. Robert Lewandowski and co will be keen making a statement in this fixture after Real Madrid recently defeat Sevilla 3-1 in their LaLiga fixture.

With number of new signings still pending to make their impression on the FC Barcelona fans, it is good an opportunity for them for them. Since the former Barcelona player Xavi has taken over as head coach of the team, they have impressed a lot. However, the recent El Clasico defeat will somewhere effect their confidence but it will interesting to see how the Spanish coach talks his players out of that disappointing conversation.

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club will be played on Monday (October 24) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Mallorca vs Athletic Club in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

