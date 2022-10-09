FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs CLV LaLiga match in India?

FC Barcelona will be back to their fighting ways for the LaLiga 2022-23 top spot in the standing as they will Celta Vigo on late Sunday. Defending champions and arch-rivals Real Madrid sealed a 1-0 win in LaLiga yesterday which has got them back to the top of the table and Xavi alongside his troops will be desperate to get back on the top tonight. Barcelona will eye their seventh straight league win with all the superstars with for this clash.

Barcelona had a disappointing outing in their UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan and Celta bagged a 1-0 win over Real Betis in their last game. The two sides met last time in Camp Nou in 2021 and Barcelona won the game 2-1. (LaLiga: ElClasico October date out! Check Livestreaming details of Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, When and where to watch in India?)

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will be played on Monday (October 10) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Mallorca vs Celta Vigo in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.