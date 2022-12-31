FC Barcelona vs Espanyol match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs ESP LaLiga match in India?

FC Barcelona will eye their sixth win since the El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid in October as they are set to host Espanyol at Camp Nou on Saturday (December 31). Robert Lewandowski and co. will eye to lead the La Liga table once again with a win over their opposition. Yesterday, rivals Real Madrid won their league fixture 2-0 to get back on top of the standing and now Barca have the opportunity to finish 2022 as the leaders of Spanish top flight. Xavi's troops were in fine form before the World Cup break and will look to keep their winning momentum going into the new year 2023.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Espanyol LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played on Monday (December 31) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Chilean football legend Arturo Vidal started out as a fierce opponent of Messi, until the two became good friends at Barcelona. A week ago, this was Arturo and his kids in the final moment.



Video Via @gger4ldine



pic.twitter.com/ng2y2S2qF8 — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) December 30, 2022

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.