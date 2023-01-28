topStoriesenglish2566648
FC BARCELONA VS GIRONA

FC Barcelona vs Girona Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAR vs GIR LaLiga Match in India?

Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona are set to face Girona in their latest league fixture on Saturday (January 28). The Blaugrana are on a seven-match winning run in all competitions at the moment and they will look to increase the points gap from second place Real Madrid after tonight's clash. Currently, Robert Lewandowski and co hold a three-point gap from arch-rivals Real Madrid. Xavi has already won his first trophy as FC Barcelona coach (Spanish Super Cup) and is on the way to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey as well. On the other hand, Girona are 11th in the league standings and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Villareal last weekend.

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona will be played on Saturday (January 28) from 8:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona will be played at the Estadi Montilivi, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Girona Predicted XI

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Hernandez, Espinosa, Gutierrez; Romeu, A Garcia; Riquelme, Martin, Villa; Castellanos

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Gavi

