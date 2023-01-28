FC Barcelona vs Girona Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAR vs GIR LaLiga Match in India?

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona are set to face Girona in their latest league fixture on Saturday (January 28). The Blaugrana are on a seven-match winning run in all competitions at the moment and they will look to increase the points gap from second place Real Madrid after tonight's clash. Currently, Robert Lewandowski and co hold a three-point gap from arch-rivals Real Madrid. Xavi has already won his first trophy as FC Barcelona coach (Spanish Super Cup) and is on the way to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey as well. On the other hand, Girona are 11th in the league standings and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Villareal last weekend.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Girona LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona will be played on Saturday (January 28) from 8:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Militao: Do you know Lewandowski?



Girl: Yes, of course.



Militao: I prevented him from making it 4-0 in the last Clasico. pic.twitter.com/aSkiTeqsiT January 25, 2023

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona will be played at the Estadi Montilivi, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Girona will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Girona Predicted XI

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Hernandez, Espinosa, Gutierrez; Romeu, A Garcia; Riquelme, Martin, Villa; Castellanos

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Gavi