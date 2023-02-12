FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Match Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAR vs VIL LaLiga Match in India?

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona will face Villarreal away from home eyeing a win so that they can extend their lead to 11 points clear off rivals Real Madrid, who are currently second in the league and currently away from the country following their FIFA Club World Cup title victory in the Middle-east. Robert Lewandowski and co face a tough task as Villarreal are in fine form sitting sixth in the Spanish top-flight table. Their last two outings have been disappointing but Villarreal will to bounce back in their latest fixture against the Xavi-managed side. Barcelona have only lost one game so far in La Liga this season out their 20 matches played with 53 points, 17 wins and 2 draws.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Villarreal LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Villarreal going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Villarreal will be played on Monday (February 13) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Villarreal going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Villarreal will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica. (READ: Vinicius Junior Scores Twice as Real Madrid Beat Al-Hilal 5-3 to win 8th Club World Cup)

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Villarreal in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Villarreal will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

Xavi confirms he’s loving Frenkie de Jong performances this year: “We're seeing the best Frenkie since me and my staff arrived here at Barcelona”. #FCB



“De Jong is doing great in both attack and defence, he has brutal confidence and we’re happy with him”. pic.twitter.com/JEQLpuTW3J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2023

FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Villarreal possible XI: Reina; Foyth, Albiol, P Torres, Mojica; Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Baena, Pino; G Moreno

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati