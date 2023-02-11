Real Madrid vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch RMA vs ALH FIFA Club World Cup Final Match in India?

European champions Real Madrid will lock horns with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal eyeing a record-extending fifth FIFA Club World Cup title in the final. The Spanish giants have never lost in the Club World Cup since becoming the European champions for the 14th time under Carlo Ancelotti's latest stint in Madrid. Arguably, the Spanish side are the favourites to win this contest but Al Hilal will fancy their chances as well. Benzema and co defeat Al Ahly 4-1 in the semifinals displaying a dominant performance in the clash, whereas, Al Hilal shocked the world when they defeated Flamengo in their semifinal fixture to book the spot for the finals.

Checkout the live streaming details of FIFA Club World Cup final match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal match below:

When is the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal going to be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal will be played on Sunday (February 12) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. (READ: PSG Star Neymar Turns 31: Know All About Brazilian's New Love Affair With Model Jessica Turina - In Pics)

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal going to be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal will not be telecast live in India on television.

How can I live stream the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal in India?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal will be live-streamed on the FIFA Club World Cup official youtube channel.

Al Hilal Vs Real Madrid: Predicted line ups

Al Hilal possible starting lineup: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; Fathy, Dieng, El Solia; Tau, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr