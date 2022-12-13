FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Lionel Messi be SUSPENDED for semifinal against Croatia, know more

Argentina captain Lionel Messi ended an ill-tempered contest in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal win over the Netherlands last weekend. Argentina defeated the Dutch via penalties where Messi was seen clashing with their coach Louis van Gaal and went on to criticize FIFA referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

FIFA have now initiated disciplinary action against Messi after he criticised match referee. Now, FIFA’s disciplinary committee is expected to come out with a decision soon. Antonio Mateu Lahoz was forced to award 16 yellow cards.

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands was sent off the field after the penalty shootout owing to the violence during the brawl and was handed two yellow cards. Following the game, Lionel Messi and Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

Marked by three Dutch players and he still finds the space and time to pick out a pass for Molina. Lionel Messi is out of this world #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/es5MSwmD4p — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) December 9, 2022

Will Lionel Messi be suspended from Argentina vs Croatia semifinals?

The Argentina legend is being closely followed by FIFA after a disagreement with the referee over rulings. Messi was cautioned in the 10th minute of the second half extra time after Argentina surrendered a late equaliser to tie the game at 2-2, forcing the game into extra time.

Messi was seen criticising the Spanish referee. According to FIFA World Cup rules, if a referee reports such an occurrence in his match report, FIFA may investigate and initiate disciplinary action against him/her. Referee Lahoz reported the event in this case, and as a result, FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

Lionel Messi can be BANNED for how long?

The seriousness of the action cited by the referee determines the provision for a punishment – if the FIFA disciplinary committee determines that Messi was involved in a major infringement of regulations, he may face sanctions including match bans. However, if he has not broken any rules, he may be cautioned for future behaviour and so be eligible to play in the semifinal match against Croatia.

If Messi is suspended, he will be the third player suspended for the Argentine team, joining Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel for the semifinal encounter. Following a 2-2 draw, Argentina overcame the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties at Lusail Stadium on Friday, breaking a World Cup record for the most yellow cards shown in a match.

Croatia are hoping Argentina’s bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final qualification over the Netherlands with 16 yellow cards and one red will not spill over into Tuesday’s semi-final, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Monday. The Argentines eventually prevailed on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead but the game was marred by disciplinary violations from both sides throughout.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi exchanged words with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal following the final whistle and called a Dutch player ‘a fool’. Croatia, runners-up in 2018, have gotten their own taste of Argentine temper in the past following their group stage win over them at the 2018 World Cup with then-Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli refusing to shake Dalic’s hand.

But Dalic, whose team beat tournament favourites Brazil also on penalties to advance to the last four for the second World Cup in a row, said he bore no grudges. “I understand the actors involved and the expectations were high back then (in 2018). It happens and we shall not hold any grudges,” Dalic told a news conference on Monday.

“I don’t get angry at anyone in an emotional state of mind. Argentina against Netherlands was also quite feisty and difficult with many non-football related behaviours. I really hope this will not be the case tomorrow.”

(with Reuters inputs)